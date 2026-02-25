National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.3%

More Secure Energy Services News

SES opened at C$19.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.67. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Here are the key news stories impacting Secure Energy Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, implying roughly an 8% upside versus recent levels. BayStreet.CA

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, implying roughly an 8% upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial increased its target from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and kept a “sector perform” view, likewise implying about an 8% upside. BayStreet.CA

National Bank Financial increased its target from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and kept a “sector perform” view, likewise implying about an 8% upside. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank bumped its target from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and remains “sector perform,” aligning with the higher consensus band around C$21. BayStreet.CA

Scotiabank bumped its target from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and remains “sector perform,” aligning with the higher consensus band around C$21. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and kept a “market perform” rating, a smaller lift but still supportive. BayStreet.CA

BMO Capital Markets raised its target from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and kept a “market perform” rating, a smaller lift but still supportive. Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark increased its target from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and retained a “hold” stance, implying about an 18% upside from recent prices. BayStreet.CA Zacks.com

ATB Cormark increased its target from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and retained a “hold” stance, implying about an 18% upside from recent prices. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its target sharply from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and carries a “buy” rating — the most bullish call here, suggesting roughly a 34% upside and likely the biggest driver of positive investor sentiment. BayStreet.CA TickerReport.com

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.