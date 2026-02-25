Citigroup Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$58.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$51.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.45.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$52.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$37.80 and a 52 week high of C$52.66.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile



Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

