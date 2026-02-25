Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Analyst Says

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 3.4%

SIA stock opened at C$23.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.93.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sienna Senior Living this week:

Scotiabank raised its target to C$25.00 and kept an "outperform" rating (≈4.6% upside vs C$23.89).

Canaccord Genuity bumped its target to C$26.00 and set a "buy" rating (≈8.8% upside).

Desjardins raised its target to C$26.00 and maintains a "buy" rating (≈8.8% upside).

BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to C$25.00 and rates the name "outperform" (≈4.6% upside).

ATB Cormark increased its target to C$25.00 and has an "outperform" rating (≈4.6% upside).

TD Securities raised its target to C$26.00 and shows a "buy" rating (≈8.8% upside).

CIBC raised its target to C$26.00 (≈8.8% upside).

Broad consensus lift: multiple independent firms raising targets suggests analysts see improved near-term outlook or execution — this can support upside but may already be priced in.

Broad consensus lift: multiple independent firms raising targets suggests analysts see improved near-term outlook or execution — this can support upside but may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and profitability risks remain: reported debt-to-equity is very high (~215.5), current ratio ~0.43 and quick ratio ~0.23, and net margin ~3.6% — higher leverage and low liquidity increase downside risk if operating cash flow weakens.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

