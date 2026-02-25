TD Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$45.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.71.

Shares of LUN opened at C$44.41 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The company has a market cap of C$37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,480.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.29.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

