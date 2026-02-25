TD Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$45.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%.
Lundin Mining News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lundin Mining this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company posted a profit rebound for 2025 and expanded its credit facility — cited as the immediate catalyst for a recent sharp share rise. Why Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) Is Up 13.6% After Posting 2025 Profit Rebound And Expanding Credit Facility
- Positive Sentiment: Reserves at the Fruta del Norte (Ecuador) mine were reported to have risen ~6%, improving the company’s asset base and near‑term production optionality. Lundin reserves at Ecuadorian mine Fruta del Norte rise 6%
- Positive Sentiment: Management/public commentary highlighted five structural forces supporting higher copper demand — a favorable macro backdrop for Lundin’s copper exposure and long‑term cash flow potential. Lundin on 5 forces pushing copper demand higher
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating (PT C$40.90), highlighting attractive copper leverage and valuation upside — supportive for investor confidence. Lundin Mining: Buy Rating on Attractive Risk‑Reward, Copper Leverage, and Valuation Upside
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities raised its price target to C$45.00 and kept a Buy rating, providing additional analyst upside vs. recent levels. Analyst price target raise to C$45 (BayStreet)
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst consensus remains around a “Moderate Buy,” indicating broad market support but not unanimous upside. Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundup commentary from analysts on materials names mentions Lundin alongside peers; useful context but less directly market‑moving than earnings/ratings. Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.