American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $14.31 price target on the stock. American Noble Gas traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.1830, with a volume of 3612916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Noble Gas by 79.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

