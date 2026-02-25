TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TVA Group Price Performance

TVA Group stock opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.15. TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TVA Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of C$185.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TVA Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc is a Canada based communications company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm operates in three segments including the Broadcasting & Production segment which includes the operations of TVA Network, marketing of digital products, commercial production services and distribution of audiovisual products. The Magazines segment publishes French and English language magazines in various fields such as the arts, entertainment, fashion, and sports and markets digital products and provides custom publishing, commercial print production, and pre-media services.

