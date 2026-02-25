Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$26.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$23.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.93. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$23.89.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of C$278.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broad consensus lift: multiple independent firms raising targets suggests analysts see improved near-term outlook or execution — this can support upside but may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and profitability risks remain: reported debt-to-equity is very high (~215.5), current ratio ~0.43 and quick ratio ~0.23, and net margin ~3.6% — higher leverage and low liquidity increase downside risk if operating cash flow weakens.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

