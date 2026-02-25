TD Securities Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$26.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

TSE SIA opened at C$23.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$15.35 and a 52 week high of C$23.89.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broad consensus lift: multiple independent firms raising targets suggests analysts see improved near-term outlook or execution — this can support upside but may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and profitability risks remain: reported debt-to-equity is very high (~215.5), current ratio ~0.43 and quick ratio ~0.23, and net margin ~3.6% — higher leverage and low liquidity increase downside risk if operating cash flow weakens.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

