Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Desjardins cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.80.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$5.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.34.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

