Scotiabank Downgrades Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to Hold

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.50. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Superior Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.80.

Superior Plus Price Performance

SPB opened at C$6.30 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

