Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.13.
In other Taseko Mines news, insider Trevor Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$173,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,387,200. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Brian Lee Bergot sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$1,196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,811 shares in the company, valued at C$2,111,755.67. The trade was a 36.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,800. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.
