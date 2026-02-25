Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$133.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$139.00 to C$133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$153.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.50.

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$103.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 17.51. Onex has a 1 year low of C$86.64 and a 1 year high of C$131.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.80. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported C$3.49 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 68.42%.The firm had revenue of C$307.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onex will post 0.4443794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Investing revenue primarily comes from net gains on corporate investments and CLOs (collateralized loan investments). Asset and wealth management revenue comes primarily from management and performance fees.

