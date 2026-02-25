Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

SIA opened at C$23.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.93. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of C$278.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current year.

Broad consensus lift: multiple independent firms raising targets suggests analysts see improved near-term outlook or execution — this can support upside but may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and profitability risks remain: reported debt-to-equity is very high (~215.5), current ratio ~0.43 and quick ratio ~0.23, and net margin ~3.6% — higher leverage and low liquidity increase downside risk if operating cash flow weakens.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

