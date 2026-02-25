Atlatl Advisers LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.