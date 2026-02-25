Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 9,753 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.83.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

