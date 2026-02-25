Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,553 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $418.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.66 and a 200-day moving average of $247.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The company has a market cap of $470.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

