Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average is $228.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

