CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,170,000 after buying an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CocaCola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after buying an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after buying an additional 2,423,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CocaCola
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola
CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of KO opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $81.09.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CocaCola Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.
Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola
Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coca‑Cola announced its 64th consecutive annual dividend increase, named Todd Beiger as VP & head of investor relations and confirmed a CEO transition to Henrique Braun — signals of strong cash return priority and clearer investor messaging. Coca‑Cola Extends Dividend Streak As New Leadership Shapes Cash Priorities
- Positive Sentiment: KO’s Zero Sugar product expansion is being cited as a driver of share gains and volume momentum as consumers shift to lower‑sugar options — this supports top‑line and share‑of‑throat recovery. Can Coca‑Cola’s Zero Sugar Portfolio Drive Its Volume Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: BofA raised its price target on KO to $88 (from $85) and reiterated a Buy, citing a constructive outlook and execution — analyst support can lift sentiment and flows. BofA Lifts Coca‑Cola (KO) Target as Outlook and Execution Remain Strong
- Positive Sentiment: Coca‑Cola FEMSA (a major bottler) reported strong 4Q25 results, raised ESG scores and secured Ps.10B in bonds — healthier bottler performance reduces execution risk for KO’s global footprint. Coca‑Cola FEMSA Posts Strong 4Q25
- Positive Sentiment: Policy news: a proposed rollback of steel and aluminum tariffs could lower aluminum can costs — a direct input‑cost tailwind for beverage companies including KO. President Trump Plans to Roll Back Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are setting FY2027 earnings expectations for KO — important for medium‑term valuation but not an immediate catalyst until guidance revisions arrive. Analysts Set Expectations for CocaCola FY2027 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Context pieces comparing KO vs. other food & beverage names and coverage of dividend‑stock performance put KO’s relative strength in view but are background rather than direct catalysts. How is Coca‑Cola’s stock performance compared to other food & beverage stocks?
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer news — Keurig Dr Pepper’s strategic moves and multiple expansion potential — may shift beverage‑sector valuations but is an indirect factor for KO. Keurig Dr Pepper’s Split Plan Could Unlock Hidden Value
CocaCola Profile
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.