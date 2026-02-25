CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,170,000 after buying an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CocaCola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after buying an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after buying an additional 2,423,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of KO opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

