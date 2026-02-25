James Parker Brady Sells 2,543 Shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider James Parker Brady sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $14,876.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 262,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,035.20. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ardelyx Stock Up 14.1%

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.57. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.04 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Director David M. Mott bought 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More.

Director David M. Mott bought 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ardelyx announced a multi‑year partnership with the LPGA to raise awareness and reduce stigma around digestive health — a marketing push that could help commercial uptake of XPHOZAH/brand awareness over time. Read More.

Ardelyx announced a multi‑year partnership with the LPGA to raise awareness and reduce stigma around digestive health — a marketing push that could help commercial uptake of XPHOZAH/brand awareness over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong — Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform with a $19 target and other firms (BTIG, HC Wainwright, Jefferies, Citi) have reiterated buys or raised targets, which can attract buyers. Read More. Read More.

Analyst support remains strong — Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform with a $19 target and other firms (BTIG, HC Wainwright, Jefferies, Citi) have reiterated buys or raised targets, which can attract buyers. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and revenue grew ~7.8% y/y — constructive fundamental data but partially offset by the EPS miss.

Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and revenue grew ~7.8% y/y — constructive fundamental data but partially offset by the EPS miss. Neutral Sentiment: Post‑results commentary includes valuation and guidance analysis (coverage piece on Yahoo Finance reviewing 2025 results and 2026 guidance) — useful for longer‑term investors assessing upside vs. risk. Read More.

Post‑results commentary includes valuation and guidance analysis (coverage piece on Yahoo Finance reviewing 2025 results and 2026 guidance) — useful for longer‑term investors assessing upside vs. risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ardelyx missed EPS expectations (reported a small loss vs. a modest expected profit), which triggered a post‑earnings pullback and adds short‑term risk for the shares. Read More.

Ardelyx missed EPS expectations (reported a small loss vs. a modest expected profit), which triggered a post‑earnings pullback and adds short‑term risk for the shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including CEO Michael Raab, CFO Susan Hohenleitner and several executives) sold shares around Feb. 20 (CEO sold ~45,982 shares), which can be perceived as profit‑taking and may pressure sentiment despite the director buy. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardelyx this week:

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ardelyx by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

