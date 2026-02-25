First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 7,162 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $203.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

