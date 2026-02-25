NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.8% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

