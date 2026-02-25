David Marshall Wright Sells 264 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CAO David Marshall Wright sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $26,444.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,951.08. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ITRI stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Itron by 31.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 372,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 376,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and forward guidance — Itron reported an EPS beat and provided Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance that supported the outlook after the Feb. 17 earnings call. This underpins the rally in shares and analyst engagement. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat and forward guidance — Itron reported an EPS beat and provided Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance that supported the outlook after the Feb. 17 earnings call. This underpins the rally in shares and analyst engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upsized $700M convertible notes offering with buyback and capped‑call structure — Itron increased the offering to $700M, plans ~$100M of concurrent share repurchases and capped calls to limit dilution, and will use proceeds also to repay existing convertible notes. The size bump and use of proceeds can strengthen the balance sheet and support buyback-driven EPS accretion. Read More.

Upsized $700M convertible notes offering with buyback and capped‑call structure — Itron increased the offering to $700M, plans ~$100M of concurrent share repurchases and capped calls to limit dilution, and will use proceeds also to repay existing convertible notes. The size bump and use of proceeds can strengthen the balance sheet and support buyback-driven EPS accretion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street positioning remains constructive — broker consensus is a “Moderate Buy” and several analysts maintain targets above the current price, supporting upside case despite recent volatility. Read More.

Street positioning remains constructive — broker consensus is a “Moderate Buy” and several analysts maintain targets above the current price, supporting upside case despite recent volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling across senior management — multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO disclosed coordinated sales over Feb. 19–20 (tens of thousands of shares across filings). Large, concentrated insider sales often create negative signaling and add near‑term supply pressure. Read More.

Clustered insider selling across senior management — multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO disclosed coordinated sales over Feb. 19–20 (tens of thousands of shares across filings). Large, concentrated insider sales often create negative signaling and add near‑term supply pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Convertible notes carry dilution risk despite mitigants — although capped calls and a ~30% conversion premium reduce immediate dilution concerns, the convertible structure can still dilute equity if shares rise or convert, leaving uncertainty for shareholders until conversions/repurchases occur. Read More.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

