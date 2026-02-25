Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

