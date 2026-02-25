Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 202,913 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,827,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

