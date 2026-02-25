Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 202,913 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,827,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon announced a major infrastructure push: a $12 billion data‑center buildout in northwest Louisiana to support AI and cloud demand — this is concrete capacity for AWS, strengthens the company’s AI/service revenue runway and supports longer‑term AWS growth. Amazon plans $12 billion data center buildout in Louisiana
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds: a tech-led market rally and reports of cooperation between Anthropic and software vendors boosted software/cloud stocks, helping AWS-exposed names like Amazon. This provides short‑term market momentum for AMZN. Anthropic Extends Enterprise Olive Branch, Lifts Software Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership and research changes: David Luan, head of Amazon’s AGI lab, is leaving after under two years — a development to monitor for AGI program continuity but not yet a clear hit to near‑term revenue. Head of Amazon’s AGI lab is leaving the company
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple senior executives (including CEO Andy Jassy and other senior officers) disclosed sizable share sales last week — a negative sentiment signal that can add pressure to the stock even if sales are routine. Jassy Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal headwinds: California asked a court to enjoin alleged merchant‑bullying on prices, and Italy’s privacy regulator banned an Amazon unit from processing staff personal data — potential fines, restrictions or adverse rulings could increase costs and uncertainty. California seeks injunction Italy privacy ban
- Negative Sentiment: AI capex debate persists: investor unease about Amazon’s roughly $200 billion AI/data‑center capex plan continues to weigh on valuation (questions on timing of returns and free‑cash‑flow impact). Several recent articles argue the spending spooked the market and is the principal reason for the February drawdown. A $200 Billion AI Bet Is Either Amazon’s Masterstroke or Its Biggest Mistake
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
