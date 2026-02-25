Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM stock opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.
Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon is highlighting rapid growth in Guyana, positioning the company to secure future acreage and advantaged fiscal terms — a long‑term production and cash‑flow positive for XOM. Exxon Touts Guyana Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Exxon’s integrated upstream/downstream model is outperforming pure upstream peers like ConocoPhillips as softer oil prices test producers — this makes XOM relatively defensive on margins. ConocoPhillips vs. ExxonMobil
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggests Exxon has outperformed the Nasdaq over the last year and analysts are modestly optimistic on forward prospects — supportive for sentiment and relative performance. Is Exxon Mobil Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary urging preparation for a potential $90 oil price scenario highlights upside for Exxon’s earnings if oil strengthens — a tailwind to cash flow and dividends. Exxon Mobil: Prepare For A Potential $90 Oil Price Scenario
- Neutral Sentiment: Energy sector indexes rose recently, offering some sector tailwind but not necessarily specific to Exxon. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Monday Afternoon
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor writeups comparing midstream/value peers (e.g., Enterprise Products Partners) are circulating; these comparisons can shift capital flows within energy but don’t directly change Exxon’s fundamentals. Is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) One of the Best Value Stocks to Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Legal uncertainty: the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Exxon and Suncor’s bid to dismiss Boulder’s climate suit — a high‑profile case that creates headline risk, potential liabilities, and investor uncertainty until resolved. US Supreme Court to hear Exxon and Suncor bid to toss Boulder’s climate suit
- Negative Sentiment: Additional Supreme Court matters and reported boardroom/transition risks are elevating governance and litigation concerns that can pressure the stock while unresolved. Exxon Mobil Faces Supreme Court Climate Case And Boardroom Transition Risks
- Negative Sentiment: Market‑technical caution: commentary warning that defensive stocks (including Exxon) are overbought raises the risk of broader multiple contraction if a market correction occurs. The Bull Market Is Lying To You
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
