Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

