Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 1,385 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4%

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $474.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $261.25 and a twelve month high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.