Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,153,000 after buying an additional 1,915,497 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,067,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,388 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,890 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,963,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 417,611 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,618,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,778,000 after purchasing an additional 620,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

