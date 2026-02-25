Jason Arbuckle Sells 190 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Arbuckle sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $11,736.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,724.89. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 504,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 91.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

