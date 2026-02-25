SmartRent (SMRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $36.3140 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.45.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 124,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $237,004.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,447,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,323.90. This trade represents a 9.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,000. The trade was a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 424,086 shares of company stock valued at $795,412 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter worth $43,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Inc is a technology company that develops smart home and smart building automation solutions for the residential rental housing industry. Its integrated hardware and software platform enables property managers and owners to remotely monitor, manage and control access, energy use and overall resident experience. The company’s product portfolio includes smart locks, thermostats, leak and flood sensors, door and window sensors, security cameras, and a centralized management dashboard that interfaces with leading property management systems.

SmartRent’s platform is designed to streamline operations for multifamily communities and single-family rental portfolios by automating routine tasks such as digital resident self-showings, remote lease turnovers, package management and preventative maintenance alerts.

