TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Holdings Cut by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,310,000 after purchasing an additional 756,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of TTMI opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $1,614,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 783,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,300,984.72. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,906. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

