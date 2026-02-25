Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Get OneStream alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneStream by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneStream by 44.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in OneStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Insider Transactions at OneStream

In related news, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $153,387.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,612.26. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 206,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,631.71. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 236,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream Trading Down 0.3%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of OneStream stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

OS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OneStream

OneStream Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.