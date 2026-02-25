Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after acquiring an additional 536,679 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,042.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $923.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Positive Sentiment: Head‑to‑head trial news showing Novo’s next‑gen obesity candidate underperformed Lilly’s tirzepatide has strengthened expectations that Lilly will retain market share in the high-growth weight‑loss category; that data triggered earlier upside in LLY. Trial Readout Lifts Lilly

Head‑to‑head trial news showing Novo’s next‑gen obesity candidate underperformed Lilly’s tirzepatide has strengthened expectations that Lilly will retain market share in the high-growth weight‑loss category; that data triggered earlier upside in LLY. Positive Sentiment: Lilly launched an FDA‑cleared multi‑dose KwikPen for Zepbound (tirzepatide), giving patients a more convenient monthly device at the same self‑pay price — a commercial move intended to improve adherence and retention. Zepbound KwikPen Launch

Lilly launched an FDA‑cleared multi‑dose KwikPen for Zepbound (tirzepatide), giving patients a more convenient monthly device at the same self‑pay price — a commercial move intended to improve adherence and retention. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on LLY’s longer‑term outlook (Goldman and other analysts keep Buy/Outperform calls and elevated price targets), supporting the stock’s valuation against the sector noise. Analyst Support

Wall Street remains constructive on LLY’s longer‑term outlook (Goldman and other analysts keep Buy/Outperform calls and elevated price targets), supporting the stock’s valuation against the sector noise. Neutral Sentiment: Early clinical work showing benefit of combining Zepbound with other therapies (e.g., Taltz) and investor commentary on retention strategies (multi‑dose pen) add incremental optionality but are not immediate revenue drivers. Pipeline/Combo Data

Early clinical work showing benefit of combining Zepbound with other therapies (e.g., Taltz) and investor commentary on retention strategies (multi‑dose pen) add incremental optionality but are not immediate revenue drivers. Negative Sentiment: Nuevo pricing shock — Novo Nordisk announced U.S. list price cuts of up to ~50% for Ozempic/Wegovy (to ~$675/month starting 2027). That move has rattled the sector, and LLY shares have slipped as investors reassess pricing dynamics and potential margin/market‑share impacts across GLP‑1s. Novo Price Cut Hits Stocks

Nuevo pricing shock — Novo Nordisk announced U.S. list price cuts of up to ~50% for Ozempic/Wegovy (to ~$675/month starting 2027). That move has rattled the sector, and LLY shares have slipped as investors reassess pricing dynamics and potential margin/market‑share impacts across GLP‑1s. Negative Sentiment: Broader competition and pricing pressure could compress realized prices or accelerate payer negotiations over time, a structural risk to growth if competitors follow price cuts or insurers demand steeper discounts. Price Competition Risk

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

