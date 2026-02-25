First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $246.22. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.34 and its 200 day moving average is $213.72.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

