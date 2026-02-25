Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $1.3388 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.0%

Dycom Industries stock opened at $428.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $445.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.20.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 73.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.