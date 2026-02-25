Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Major Drilling Group International traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 402582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.14.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Major Drilling Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, insider Benjamin Luke Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.32, for a total transaction of C$163,200.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.65.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. Its geographical segments are Canada – the United States; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa, of which most of its revenue comes from Canada – the United States.

