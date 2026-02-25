Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,646 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $185.43 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

