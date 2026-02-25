Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,282 Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $976,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $200.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector. The sector is made up of companies that provide communications services primarily through fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high-bandwidth, and/or fiber-optic cable networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.