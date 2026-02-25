Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $902.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $922.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $834.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Autonomous Res decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

