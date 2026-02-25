iShares Silver Trust $SLV Stock Position Decreased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 184,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

