iShares Silver Trust $SLV Stock Position Decreased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 184,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,184 shares in the last quarter.
Key iShares Silver Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent momentum — SLV rallied about 11% from the prior week as retail bearishness faded and buyers stepped in, underpinning near-term technical strength. SLV Climbs as Reddit Bears Wave the White Flag
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven/geopolitical demand — multiple Kitco and FXEmpire pieces note haven flows and weaker growth/tariff uncertainty lifting gold and silver, a tailwind for SLV. Strong rallies in gold, silver on haven demand, weak U.S. data
- Positive Sentiment: Structural demand and forecasts — analysts highlight large-scale central bank buying and technical breakouts that could sustain upside in silver prices, supporting medium-term bullish cases for SLV. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: 1,000 Tonnes Bought
- Positive Sentiment: Investor strategies — increased options interest and published bullish trade ideas (e.g., bull-call spread on SLV) signal demand from traders positioning for higher silver. Silver ETF SLV: How To Play This Hot Commodity With A Bull Call Spread
- Neutral Sentiment: Profit-taking and choppy intraday trade — coverage cites short-term profit-taking after the rally and mixed session action for silver, which can create volatility for SLV without changing the longer-term outlook. Gold sees profit taking; silver up in choppy trade
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro headlines driving flows — market moves are being keyed to tariff policy, Fed commentary and equity futures; these can push SLV around even if precious-metal fundamentals remain intact. Gold, Silver Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Traders Take Profits
- Negative Sentiment: Fed hawkish signals and policy risk — analysts warn that hawkish Fed commentary and political/policy developments (e.g., past market reaction to the Kevin Warsh nomination) can trigger pullbacks in precious metals and pressure SLV. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: $5,250 Rejected
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.