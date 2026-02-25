Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 17,656 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

More Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.