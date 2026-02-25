Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.56.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

