Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

