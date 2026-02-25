Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,292 Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $342.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $345.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

