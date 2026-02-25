Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Citigroup Inc. $C

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

