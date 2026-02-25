Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Citigroup Inc. $C

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup stock opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.
Citigroup News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup agreed to sell a 24% stake in Banamex for about $2.5 billion, marking another step toward a planned IPO of its Mexican retail unit. The transaction brings near-term cash proceeds, reduces exposure to Mexico prior to an IPO, and signals progress on Citi’s ongoing restructuring program. Citi signs deal to sell 24% equity stake in Banamex (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports confirm the Banamex stake sales include institutional/private-equity buyers (including reports naming Blackstone and family offices), reinforcing the view that Citi can monetize the unit at attractive terms and accelerate its separation/IPO timeline. This should support capital flexibility and strategy execution. Citi to sell another stake in Mexico’s Banamex ahead of IPO (FT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup’s trading desk noted hedge-fund clients sold the U.S. dollar around the Supreme Court tariff ruling — this speaks to client flow volatility and trading revenue variability but is not a direct credit or balance-sheet event for Citi. It may affect short-term trading results. Citigroup’s hedge fund clients sold the dollar around Supreme Court tariff ruling (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi participated as an anchor investor in an upcoming IPO in India (PNGS Reva), reflecting ongoing investment-banking activity in emerging markets — helps fee pipeline but is routine for the franchise. PNGS Reva IPO: Citigroup, Societe Generale back jeweller in Rs 170 crore anchor round (Economic Times)
- Negative Sentiment: The White House is reportedly weighing an order to require banks to collect citizenship information from new and existing customers. If implemented, this would raise compliance, onboarding friction and operational costs for large banks like Citi and could complicate retail deposit growth and cross‑border customer handling. White House Weighs Requiring Citizenship Checks for Bank Customers (PYMNTS)
- Negative Sentiment: Broader financial-stocks weakness was reported in afternoon trading, which can exacerbate downward pressure on large bank names including Citi even when company-specific headlines are mixed. Sector moves and macro sentiment remain important near-term drivers. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Late Afternoon (Yahoo)
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
