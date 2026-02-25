Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,070.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $350.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.98, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.94.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

