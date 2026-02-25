Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.6% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 83.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,625 shares in the company, valued at $209,198,455. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,550 shares of company stock worth $116,980,720. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,213.67 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,250.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,058.04 and a 200-day moving average of $971.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

