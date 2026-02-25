GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 0.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.29.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GE opened at $346.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $346.80. The company has a market capitalization of $363.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

