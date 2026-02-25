iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,524,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

