Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,906,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $315.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $321.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

