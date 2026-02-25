Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 208.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,984,000 after buying an additional 527,803 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,693,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

TLT stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.